House Approves Ban on Funeral Protests

Members also announced plans to pass a second measure prohibiting protests within 300 feet of funerals. The restrictions stem from a protest at the July funeral of a St. Joseph soldier killed in Iraq. St. Joseph lawmakers Martin Rucker, a Democrat, and Charlie Shields, a Republican, designed similar measures to prevent more protests. Their general bill goes to Gov. Blunt. The more specific legislation carries different penalties. Rucker says the penalty for protesting closer than 300 feet is more severe because protesters are closer to grieving friends and family.