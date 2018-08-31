House Approves Ban on Funeral Protests
Members also announced plans to pass a second measure prohibiting protests within 300 feet of funerals. The restrictions stem from a protest at the July funeral of a St. Joseph soldier killed in Iraq. St. Joseph lawmakers Martin Rucker, a Democrat, and Charlie Shields, a Republican, designed similar measures to prevent more protests. Their general bill goes to Gov. Blunt. The more specific legislation carries different penalties. Rucker says the penalty for protesting closer than 300 feet is more severe because protesters are closer to grieving friends and family.
More News
Grid
List
Residents said the new MKT-Parkade Bike Boulevard is confusing for them, but the city of Columbia said the road is... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Despite a judge's ruling, blueprints and designs for 3D printed guns are available for sale for as little... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The MU College of Engineering announced it will be combining its chemical engineering department with CAFNR's bioengineering department... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson announced the General Assembly will hold a special session to discuss expanding STEM education... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new program, Healing Circle, is available at Harry S. Truman Memorial Veteran's Hospital to allow veterans to... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The top prosecutor in St. Louis has established what she calls an "exclusion list" of 28... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Researchers at the University of Missouri found differences in opinion that teachers, parents and children have about whether... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Applause filled the Capitol Plaza Hotel ballroom Thursday as the United Way of Central Missouri officially announced... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri, a Democrat in a decidedly Republican state, is seizing on... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed a local school board president and a former... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City bus service is thinking about changes to some of its routes, and it's looking... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge decided to delay a key decision in a lawsuit against A New Missouri,... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Christopher Columbus statue in a St. Louis park is being called into question about a... More >>
in
ELDON - The Eldon Police Department is working with Eldon School District to investigate a threat made against the high... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Wednesday against a woman after she reportedly kept four dogs in crates for long periods... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a body found in the Mississippi River in St. Louis was that of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson appointed a new judge to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Judge... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged evangelical leaders this week to get out the vote ahead of the upcoming... More >>
in