House Approves Extra $124 Million for Ethanol and Education

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state House approves $124 million in additional government spending, a portion of which would be used for education and ethanol. The supplemental budget covers expenses that were not accounted for last spring, when lawmakers passed the state's $21 billion budget. It runs through June 30th. The new legislation adds more than $38 million to the basic formula used to fund K-12 education. It also adds about $5 million to make back payments for state ethanol incentives. The education money is needed because lawmakers last year had to budget money for school funding before all the data was available to calculate how much each school district is required to receive. Lawmakers voted 153-to-5 to pass the supplemental budget, sending it to the Senate.