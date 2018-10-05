House approves more lawmaker control of Missouri Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers voted to give themselves more control over the Capitol's renovations and security.

The House passed two bills Thursday that would create a commission to supervise the Capitol building and its police, security protocols and parking, as well as the adjacent government buildings. Those areas are currently under the supervision of the Office of Administration and the Department of Public Safety.

The Commission on Capitol Security Infrastructure would consist of the governor, the House speaker and the Senate president pro tem, or their representatives.

Republican Rep. Galen Higdon said this would streamline maintenance and security changes.

Rep. Margo McNeil was one of several Democrats to vote against the bills, saying she worried it could weaken protections for historically significant structures.

Both bills now head to the Senate.