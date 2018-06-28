House Approves Tax Cut

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The House approves a proposed retirement benefits tax cut that has gotten larger each step in the process. The bill was initially designed to exempt seniors' Social Security benefits from the state income tax at the cost of $100 million. It has been expanded to include the pensions of workers who do not participate in the federal entitlement program, disability and survivor's Social Security benefits and some interest on retirement plans. The most recent price tag estimates that the package would cost the state more than $285 million annually. Critics say the money should be used to turn back recent cuts to state programs.