House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police

4 hours 38 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane road.

The Dover Police Department says someone abandoned the prefabricated home, blocking traffic at least until Wednesday.

In a Facebook post that had been shared thousands of times, the department posted pictures of the home and said "this is not a joke." The house was draped with a banner that said "oversize load."

Police advised drivers to use an alternate route.

