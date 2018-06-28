House Bill 130 gives Uber and Lyft a green light

JEFFERSON CITY — With House Bill 130 set to become law, Gov. Eric Greitens will smooth potholes to expansion for transportation network companies like Uber and Lyft.

According to a press release, House Bill 130 "provides framework for treatment of transportation network companies…allowing them to freely operate across all county lines, as well as ensuring high safety standards are in place for both riders and drivers.”

Sen. Robert Onder, the Senate sponsor and handler of the bill, said the law will create thousands of new jobs in the state.

"Now companies such as Uber and Lyft can operate freely in every county in Missouri," Onder said.

Past attempts at regulation have failed; Another bill aimed at expansion stalled in the Missouri General Assembly last year. Uber said the passage of that legislation would have allowed the company to create as many as 10,000 new jobs.

Lyft left Missouri in 2014, while Uber continued operations in Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis.

"The time has come for Missouri to enter the 21st century and allow this innovative industry to thrive across our state," Onder said.

Gov. Greitens will sign the bill 11 a.m. Monday at St. Charles Community College. The public is invited to attend.