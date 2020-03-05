House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee

Thursday, March 05 2020
By: Ian Russell, KOMU 8 News Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - A bill dubbed the "Marriage Bill" was voted down in a split decision during a Legislative Oversight committee hearing this morning.

House Bill 2173 would have replaced text in Missouri's definition of marriage, changing it to a domestic union.

Rep. Adam Schnetling sponsored the bill and says he thinks his bill is better known as the "Get Government out of Marriage" bill.

"It describes marriage based upon it's legal definition, nothing more nothing less," Schnetling said. "It's legal definition is a civil contract. Our law has always considered marriage law, marriage contract law, as a civil contract."

Schnetling says his bill would help to scale back government oversight.

"With the over involvement of government, things get messy," Schnetling said. "Over time, we've gotten accustomed to the idea of government being overly involved in marriage. This would scale that back."

Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who spoke out against HB 2173 during Thursday morning's committee meeting, says this blurs the lines of marriage.

"It's clear what happens with married couples, but not couples that have a contract of domestic union," Unsicker said.

She says if she was to work on changing the bill she would clarify the definition of key components.

"What a contract of domestic union is, what it means, that people in these contracts are entitled to the full benefits of federal law," she said.

Unsicker also spoke on how the bill deals into religion. Schnetling says he'd like to see where that text is in his bill.

"How is it a part of it? That's what I would say. Because when you look at the bill, where's it at? This is about restoring the government to it's proper role," he said.

Unsicker says this bill doesn't just blur the lines of marriage, it acts as an attack on the LGBTQ community.

"I think this is an attempt to invalidate gay marriage, which, you know, it has constitutional protection under the supreme court law," she said.

Schnetling says his bill is in no way an attack on LGBTQ individuals.

"It's clearly not, the bill treats everyone equally under the law," Schnetling said. "I took out language that the democratic majority placed in there in 1996, banning same sex marriage."

While the bill was voted down today and is done for the current session, Schnetling says he hopes this starts a conversation for next session.

BREAKING: Shots fired during standoff on Sun Ct. in Columbia
BREAKING: Shots fired during standoff on Sun Ct. in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police are currently in a stand off at the corner of Grindstone and Rock Quarry Rd. Officers... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
Goodrich Quality Theaters to keep all locations open
GRAND RAPIDS - Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc., the company that recently filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, has confidence they will... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee
House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee
JEFFERSON CITY - A bill dubbed the "Marriage Bill" was voted down in a split decision during a Legislative Oversight... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

True/False Film Fest predicted to bring millions to Mid-Missouri
True/False Film Fest predicted to bring millions to Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA — The True/False Film Fest economic impact is reaching out beyond the limits of Columbia. Conrad Yates, the owner... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

MU Health Care to take over Broadway Urgent Care
MU Health Care to take over Broadway Urgent Care
COLUMBIA - Broadway Urgent Care will join MU Health Care and become a second location for Mizzou Urgent Care. ... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

New document reveals how fast CPD officer was going when 4-year-old fatally hit
New document reveals how fast CPD officer was going when 4-year-old fatally hit
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Officer Andria Hesse was traveling 14 miles per hour when her patrol vehicle stuck and killed... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

Columbia area leaders working together to respond to spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus
Columbia area leaders working together to respond to spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus
COLUMBIA – Officials say Columbia area municipalities are prepared to adapt if COVID-19 comes to the area,... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

CPD delivers batch of untested sexual assault kits in SAFE Kits Initiative
CPD delivers batch of untested sexual assault kits in SAFE Kits Initiative
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department delivered untested sexual assault kits from mid-Missouri agencies to the lab as part of... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

FDA adds warning to asthma and allergy drug over mental health risks
FDA adds warning to asthma and allergy drug over mental health risks
(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday it is requiring a boxed warning -- the agency's most... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

Decluttering leads to mental health benefits
Decluttering leads to mental health benefits
The art of decluttering has taken America by storm over the last year. The movement started with Marie Kondo's Netflix... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
Elizabeth Warren is ending her presidential campaign
(CNN) -- Elizabeth Warren is dropping out of the presidential race , a source familiar with her plans tells CNN,... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
UMKC, Chicago State men's hoops not traveling due to virus
SEATTLE (AP) — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in not traveling to Seattle for regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

UPDATE: Missing man with autism found safe in Columbia
UPDATE: Missing man with autism found safe in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Authorities reported a a missing man who has autism has been found safe. A notification from the... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

True/False organizers adapt to change
True/False organizers adapt to change
COLUMBIA - Transportation changes and the flu season are things True/False organizers have seen before. Although those things are different... More >>
Thursday, March 05 2020

United, JetBlue cutting US flights because of coronavirus
United, JetBlue cutting US flights because of coronavirus
(CNN) -- United Airlines and JetBlue Airways became the first airlines to cut their US flight schedules on Wednesday, as... More >>
Wednesday, March 04 2020

Columbia officials addresses downtown parking concerns
Columbia officials addresses downtown parking concerns
COLUMBIA - City officials are planning to fight the idea that there is no parking in downtown Columbia. It's... More >>
Wednesday, March 04 2020

Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
Helicopter emergency landing in Randolph County, records show age is 40 years
RANDOLPH COUNTY- A helicopter had to make an emergency landing on Wednesday, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop B.... More >>
Wednesday, March 04 2020

Coronavirus impacts travel plans in Missouri
Coronavirus impacts travel plans in Missouri
COLUMBIA – Spring break and family vacations have come closer and people have said coronavirus has impacted their travel plans.... More >>
Wednesday, March 04 2020
