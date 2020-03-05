House bill dubbed "Marriage Bill" dies in committee

JEFFERSON CITY - A bill dubbed the "Marriage Bill" was voted down in a split decision during a Legislative Oversight committee hearing this morning.

House Bill 2173 would have replaced text in Missouri's definition of marriage, changing it to a domestic union.

Rep. Adam Schnetling sponsored the bill and says he thinks his bill is better known as the "Get Government out of Marriage" bill.

"It describes marriage based upon it's legal definition, nothing more nothing less," Schnetling said. "It's legal definition is a civil contract. Our law has always considered marriage law, marriage contract law, as a civil contract."

Schnetling says his bill would help to scale back government oversight.

"With the over involvement of government, things get messy," Schnetling said. "Over time, we've gotten accustomed to the idea of government being overly involved in marriage. This would scale that back."

Rep. Sarah Unsicker, who spoke out against HB 2173 during Thursday morning's committee meeting, says this blurs the lines of marriage.

"It's clear what happens with married couples, but not couples that have a contract of domestic union," Unsicker said.

She says if she was to work on changing the bill she would clarify the definition of key components.

"What a contract of domestic union is, what it means, that people in these contracts are entitled to the full benefits of federal law," she said.

Unsicker also spoke on how the bill deals into religion. Schnetling says he'd like to see where that text is in his bill.

"How is it a part of it? That's what I would say. Because when you look at the bill, where's it at? This is about restoring the government to it's proper role," he said.

Unsicker says this bill doesn't just blur the lines of marriage, it acts as an attack on the LGBTQ community.

"I think this is an attempt to invalidate gay marriage, which, you know, it has constitutional protection under the supreme court law," she said.

Schnetling says his bill is in no way an attack on LGBTQ individuals.

"It's clearly not, the bill treats everyone equally under the law," Schnetling said. "I took out language that the democratic majority placed in there in 1996, banning same sex marriage."

While the bill was voted down today and is done for the current session, Schnetling says he hopes this starts a conversation for next session.