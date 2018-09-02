House Bill proposes no minimum number of school days

JEFFERSON CITY - A bill will be heard Monday that would change the amount of days students in Missouri are required to attend school each year.

The bill would require school districts to meet a total of 1,044 hours each school year. The minimum number of school days would be set by each school district.

The board also must provide a minimum of 522 hours of kindergarten attendance with no minimum number of school days.

If passed, the bill would go into effect for the 2017-18 school year.

The bill would also prohibit any student from spending more than 2% of school days taking required statewide assessments.

School districts in Missouri are currently required to meet a minimum of 174 school days.