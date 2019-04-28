House bill would streamline plates and placards for disabled persons

3 days 9 hours 13 minutes ago Wednesday, April 24 2019 Apr 24, 2019 Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:29:00 PM CDT April 24, 2019 in News
By: Sania White, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri House will hold a public hearing Thursday morning to allow people with disabilities to renew their license plates and placards online instead of at going to a physical office.

"The disabled people have to go to the DMV to get their plates renewed, but the non-disabled people do not. They can do it online," said House Rep. Steve Butz, D-St. Louis. 

Butz is sponsoring the bill. He said the bill personally impacts his own mother.

"She has really really bad knees and a heart condition. She's had the handicap plates for several years, had the doctor's verification and is always going to need handicap plates," Butz said. 

He and his ten siblings stay close to St. Louis to help their mother with things like going to get license plates renewed. 

"I personally have to bring her to the DMV. The walk, even from the handicap spot is a goodly distance for her and a few steps, which are difficult for her," Butz said. 

Butz said going to the license office is an inconvenience.

"Then there's the wait time in the DMV. It's not like the disabled person who needs to renew their placards goes to the front of the line. That's not true," he said. 

This wait can be a real struggle for people who have a hard time standing like Butz's mother.

"When your knees are hurting really bad, it's significant. If we can make an effort and improve efficiencies for the Department of Revenue, I see it nothing but a win-win," said Butz.  

Butz expects all positive reactions to the bill during the hearing.

He said he proposed the bill before, but it was a low priority. This year, Butz said he has connections to help push the bill through.

"I have really good relationships on the transportation committee that I serve. We have a great team this year of people just looking to have anything we can do to help our citizens," Butz said. 

He plans to keep pushing the bill until it passes. 

"It would help the young and the old, anyone who has this need," he said. 

The public hearing will be Thursday, April 25 at 8:30 a.m. in the capitol's House Hearing Room 7. 

More News

Grid
List

Family, pets escape Wardsville house fire
Family, pets escape Wardsville house fire
WARDSVILLE - One person was taken to the hospital after a house caught fire Saturday evening. In a news... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:02:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Man seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks UTV crash
Man seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks UTV crash
MORGAN COUNTY - A 77-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when he was ejected from a UTV, according to the... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:09:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Lock will begin as backup in Denver, but history shows that could change
Lock will begin as backup in Denver, but history shows that could change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Broncos general manager John Elway didn’t want to give anyone in the football world much of... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 8:18:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in Sports

Missouri counties host drug take back events
Missouri counties host drug take back events
FULTON - Multiple counties across mid-Missouri hosted Prescription Drug Take Back events on Saturday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Agency,... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Columbia College graduation has a new meaning for a father and daughter
Columbia College graduation has a new meaning for a father and daughter
COLUMBIA - Columbia College welcomed 423 students as alumni on Saturday. The graduation ceremony also marked the start of... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 6:50:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Climbers climb 110 stairs to honor fallen first responders
Climbers climb 110 stairs to honor fallen first responders
COLUMBIA - More than 250 people filled Mizzou Arena on Saturday morning to honor first responders who died during the... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:42:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Synagogue shooting kills 1, wounds 3 during Jewish holiday
Synagogue shooting kills 1, wounds 3 during Jewish holiday
POWAY, Calif. (AP) — A 19-year-old gunman opened fire inside a synagogue near San Diego as worshippers celebrated the last... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Farmers gather supplies for farmers who lost everything due to flooding
Farmers gather supplies for farmers who lost everything due to flooding
JEFFERSON CITY – A local Mid-Missouri group held a relief drive Saturday to collect supplies for farmers who are victims... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 3:00:00 PM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts second annual Autism Awareness Walk
Columbia hosts second annual Autism Awareness Walk
COLUMBIA - Turnout for Saturday's Austim Awareness Walk at Cosmo Park doubled compared to the year before, organizers said. ... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:58:00 AM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Drew Lock excited to learn from experienced quarterback in Denver
Drew Lock excited to learn from experienced quarterback in Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Lock watched his phone and waited for a call from a Denver number. He looked... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 27 2019 Apr 27, 2019 Saturday, April 27, 2019 9:55:00 AM CDT April 27, 2019 in News

Police: Five pounds of meth, 12 guns found in raid
Police: Five pounds of meth, 12 guns found in raid
COLUMBIA - A SWAT team went into action as the Columbia Police Department and others seized drugs and guns from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 10:38:12 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Drew Lock gets drafted by Denver Broncos
Drew Lock gets drafted by Denver Broncos
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Denver Broncos selected former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock with the 42nd pick of the second round... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 9:26:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in Sports

Vigil honors victims of Sri Lanka bombings
Vigil honors victims of Sri Lanka bombings
COLUMBIA - Dozens of people gathered Friday to remember the lives lost in the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 7:50:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

States come together to address Missouri River flood damage
States come together to address Missouri River flood damage
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Midwestern leaders say this year's devastating flooding shows more attention is needed to flood control. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 7:11:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Wine manufacturer rounds up potentially dangerous bottles of wine
UPDATE: Wine manufacturer rounds up potentially dangerous bottles of wine
ELDON - A wine maker whose bottles have been exploding says it has collected all of the brands cited by... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 6:44:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

CPD investigates juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
CPD investigates juveniles involved in BB gun attacks
COLUMBIA - Police officers have responded to several reports of suspects using BB guns to destroy car and house windows,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 4:04:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
Number of medical marijuana facilities coming to Missouri announced
JEFFERSON CITY- The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced Friday the number of medical marijuana facilities that will... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 3:47:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News

Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
Turn lane back open after crash on Highway 63
COLUMBIA - A crash in the turn lane of Northbound Highway 63 near Bonne Femme Creek blocked the lane for... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 26 2019 Apr 26, 2019 Friday, April 26, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT April 26, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 41°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5am 39°
6am 39°
7am 39°
8am 40°