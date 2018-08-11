House Caps Tuition Hikes

AP-MO-XGR--TuitionCap 04-11 0108 AP-MO-XGR--Tuition Cap,0121 House votes to cap tuition increases JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Missouri House votes to cap increases in tuition and fees at public universities at the rate of inflation. Proponents -- mostly Republicans -- argued universities have coped with cuts in state funding by raising fees and tuition rather than finding ways to be more efficient. But others said it's not the Legislature's role to dictate tuition policy for state universities. The measure was approved today 129-to-28 as an amendment to bill on scholarships and state funding for higher education. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-11-06 2031EDT