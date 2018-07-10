House Committee Considers Sheriff's Issues

JEFFERSON CITY-- Missouri sheriffs are seeking to address costs for housing jail inmates and looking to boost their pay.



An interim Missouri House committee is studying sheriffs' operations and plans to propose legislation to be considered when lawmakers return to the state Capitol in January for the 2013 session.



The committee has focused on topics that include the possibility of requiring candidates for sheriff have a peace officer's license before filing for office, sheriff salaries, mandates on sheriffs and the county jails.



Republican House member Don Ruzicka is the chairman of the committee. He says it is important for state government and sheriffs to work together.