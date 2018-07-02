House Committee Hears School Spending Plan

A special House education committee discussed the measure but did not vote on it. Last November, Gov. Blunt proposed requiring districts to spend at least 65% of their operating budgets on student instruction, such as teacher pay, textbooks, athletics and art. The legislation directs districts to set a goal of spending two-thirds of their budgets on instruction, but some superintendents and education groups oppose the bill. They say decisions are best left to school boards, and student performance matters more than a spending target.