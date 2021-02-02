JEFFERSON CITY- House members of the Special Committee On Small Business gathered in Jefferson City on Wednesday afternoon to vote on amendments pertaining to small businesses.
This comes as COVID-19 related closures of businesses throughout the state have forced some to close not only temporarily, but permanently.
HB75
This bill has been around for about a year. This would limit the amount of time public officials can close schools, businesses, churches and others for more than 15 days without approval from legislation.
Rep. Jim Murphy (R-St. Louis) has been working on this bill for a little under a year. He said the point of it is not to take away control from local officials, but more to add checks and balances.
Rep. Steve Butz (D-St.Louis) debated this against Murphy saying he didn't have full confidence in the general assembly.
HB 288 and HB 392 are similar to this.
HB752 & 547
This bill would allow restaurant customers to take alcohol out of the establishment, provided a meal was purchased and the alcohol is sealed up. They would need a receipt with the date to show that it was purchased that day.
HB444
This bill states, "before the adoption of orders, the Health Center Board must submit such orders to the governing body of the county or political subdivision," The governing body must reject or modify the orders within 30 days.