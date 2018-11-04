House committee seeking documents from Greitens, campaign organizations

JEFFERSON CITY - The House committee investigating alleged misconduct by Gov. Eric Greitens filed a new lawsuit in Cole County on Thursday, seeking documents from A New Missouri, Inc. and Greitens for Missouri.

The two organizations were formed by Greitens and his campaign advisors during his gubernatorial campaign.

In the petition, the House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight said it has "uncovered documentary evidence in the form of a confidential memorandum" that indicates "Greitens engaged in a scheme to conceal donors by channeling contributions through shell LLCs."

It also said members heard testimony from paid campaign personnel in charge of fundraising for Greitens for Missouri. The committee said it learned about "conversations with donors who intended to raise significant amounts of money and conceal the donors, conceal the identity of donors," as well as efforts by the Greitens For Missouri campaign to carry out "a strategy to conceal donors."

The reason for the document request, the committee said, is to determine "whether Eric R. Greitens has been involved in utilizing other organizations such as Greitens For Missouri and A New Missouri, Inc. to circumvent Missouri’s campaign finance disclosure laws."

The committee issued subpoenas to both organizations, but said neither has produced the documents requested.

The committee has already been looking into alleged campaign finance misconduct involving a charity Greitens founded, The Mission Continues. He's accused of using a donor list from the charity without permission to raise money. He's facing a felony charge of computer tampering in that case.

The House committee was initially formed in March to look into other accusations against Greitens. He is accused of blackmailing a woman he had a relationship with. The criminal invasion of privacy charges in that case were dropped this week, but prosecutors say they plan to re-file.