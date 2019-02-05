House committee to vote on bill that could change AMBER alert system

1 day 6 hours 4 minutes ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:23:00 AM CST February 04, 2019 in News
By: Daniel Perreault, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY – Members of the Missouri House Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety will vote on a bill Monday that could make it easier for law enforcement to issue AMBER alerts.

The alerts are issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol when a child younger than 17 is abducted and feared to be in danger.

Currently, to issue an AMBER alert, local law enforcement agencies have to send a form to the Highway Patrol. The patrol the decides whether or not it meets the criteria.

Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz said the time it takes to issue an AMBER alert can vary with each case.

“Sometimes it takes a little time to get that information and so any time that it takes actually for the local agencies to obtain that information, of course, that is a long time for that AMBER alert to be issued,” Hotz said. “Once we get it, we try to turn it around as quick as possible.”

The bill is also known as “Hailey’s Law.” It is named after 10-year-old Hailey Owens, who was abducted, raped and killed in Springfield in 2014.

Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield, who filed the bill told KOMU 8 sister station KY3  the goal of the bill is to give law enforcement a faster way to issue an AMBER alert.

"So, that when an officer decides an AMBER alert needs to be issued, he can do so as rapidly as possible," Trent told KY3.

In situations where AMBER alerts are issued, Hotz said time is of the essence.

“Time is very critical,” Hotz said. “The faster we can get that information out, the better chance we have of locating that child and them being safe.”

While the highway patrol cannot officially issue an AMBER alert until they have all the information, Hotz said the Highway Patrol deploys resources to help local law enforcement agencies immediately.

“Even though it may take some time for the amber alert to be activated, there are already efforts underway to locate that child,” Hotz said. “We’re going to send troopers there, and we are going to contact them by phone obviously and make radio personnel available to help them get through the process.”

The law would also integrate the state's AMBER alert System with the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System.

This is the third attempt by lawmakers to get the bill through the general assembly. Despite having bipartisan support, it has come up short in each of the last two legislative sessions.

"It has fallen prey to mechanical problems each year in the process, and we simply run out of time at the end of the session," Trent told KY3. "There are a limited number of bills that can move through the process, and something gets left on the floor every year, and it's always something that's good."

This year, Trent told KY3 that getting Hailey’s law passed is his number one priority
The House Crime Prevention and Public Safety Committee is scheduled to vote on whether or not to send the bill out of committee at noon on Monday.

More News

Grid
List

Charges filed in Mizzou student death investigation
Charges filed in Mizzou student death investigation
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a charge of delivery of a controlled substance Monday in connection with the death of a... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 11:25:32 AM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Three charged after Morgan County toddler burned, injured
Three charged after Morgan County toddler burned, injured
MORGAN COUNTY - Prosecutors charged three people Friday in connection with an apparent case of child abuse. According to... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 10:37:02 AM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Man charged with threatening attack in St. Louis suburb
Man charged with threatening attack in St. Louis suburb
WEBSTER GROVES (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening an attack similar to a 2008 mass shooting at... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, February 05 2019 Feb 5, 2019 Tuesday, February 05, 2019 10:02:39 AM CST February 05, 2019 in News

Missouri lawmakers advance bill to limit open records law
Missouri lawmakers advance bill to limit open records law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Monday advanced a proposal that one critic said would gut the state's open... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 8:56:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
Proposed bill is cracking down on service animal fraud
COLUMBIA - A bill being proposed in the Missouri Senate will make it a misdemeanor if someone misrepresents their animal... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:47:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Bill would change parental notification for minors seeking abortions
Bill would change parental notification for minors seeking abortions
JEFFERSON CITY - A Mid-Missouri lawmaker is pushing a bill that would change the laws regarding the parental notification required... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:24:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Local group urges city officals to sign pledge for change
Local group urges city officals to sign pledge for change
COLUMBIA - A local group feels the time for change begins now, as they held a press conference at city... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:12:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
Residents say new subdivision will change their "whole world"
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote on whether a 45-acre property should become Westbury Village, a new commercial... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 6:14:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
Parson's Fast Track Workforce Initiative grant could send some back to college
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to offer scholarships for adults to study high-demand fields is facing some changes.... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 4:00:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in Top Stories

Iowa sex offender sentenced to 15 years in case that started in Boone County
Iowa sex offender sentenced to 15 years in case that started in Boone County
JEFFERSON CITY - An Iowa sex offender was sentenced to 15 years in jail on Monday in a child sexual... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 2:56:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Recent range of extreme temperatures affects road conditions
Recent range of extreme temperatures affects road conditions
COLUMBIA - The extreme temperature difference from last Wednesday into Monday may cause an increase in potholes on the roads.... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 2:48:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Chiefs fan banned over claims he pointed laser at Brady
Chiefs fan banned over claims he pointed laser at Brady
KANSAS CITY. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have instituted a lifetime ban against a fan accused of flashing a... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 2:31:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Former teacher, university speak about Mizzou NCAA sanctions
Former teacher, university speak about Mizzou NCAA sanctions
COLUMBIA - Just days after sanctions were announced on Mizzou, a former applicant for the tutor position said she declined... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 1:30:00 PM CST February 04, 2019 in News

House committee to vote on bill that could change AMBER alert system
House committee to vote on bill that could change AMBER alert system
JEFFERSON CITY – Members of the Missouri House Committee on Crime Prevention and Public Safety will vote on a bill... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 7:23:00 AM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
Blackface scandal spotlights deeply embedded racism in US
When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam refused to resign last week, he did so in the shadow of a Capitol built... More >>
1 day ago Monday, February 04 2019 Feb 4, 2019 Monday, February 04, 2019 5:49:43 AM CST February 04, 2019 in News

Officers respond to shots fired call off Paris Rd in Columbia
Officers respond to shots fired call off Paris Rd in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots fired Sunday afternoon on Paris Road and Wilkes Boulevard.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 11:06:00 PM CST February 03, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for elderly man in Callaway County
UPDATE: Silver alert canceled for elderly man in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Callaway County Sheriff's Department canceled a Silver Advisor Alert for an 89-year-old Fulton man early Monday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 11:06:00 PM CST February 03, 2019 in News

DEVELOPING: Male pedestrian fatally hit by car in Columbia
DEVELOPING: Male pedestrian fatally hit by car in Columbia
COLUMBIA - A male pedestrian was fatally hit by a car on Old Highway 63 and Country Club Drive in... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 03 2019 Feb 3, 2019 Sunday, February 03, 2019 10:11:00 PM CST February 03, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
2pm 37°
3pm 39°
4pm 40°
5pm 40°