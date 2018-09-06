House Committee Wants to Cut Lottery Money to Boost Veteran's Funding

JEFFERSON CITY - A Missouri House veterans committee endorsed a plan to boost funding for state-operated veterans' homes by reducing the amount of money available for state lottery prizes.



The legislation passed the committee in a 12-0 vote on Tuesday. The proposed reallocation would affect funds from different sources and for different programs. It would cut lottery prize funds by about 3.5 percent and put the money toward early childhood education programs that currently get funds from the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Gaming Commission money that now goes for early childhood education would be used instead to increase funding for veterans' homes and for certain Missouri National Guard benefits. A fiscal estimate included with the legislation says cutting the amount of available prize money could hurt sales of state lottery tickets.