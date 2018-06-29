House Democrat to Support Missouri Tax Cut

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Democrat from St. Louis County says he will vote to enact a Missouri income tax cut.

House member Keith English said Monday that he supports the bill because it has triggers and fail-safes to protect state revenues. English says the legislation would help small businesses and make Missouri competitive with other states.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed the tax cut legislation last week, citing concerns that it could jeopardize funding for education and public services.

The Senate voted to override the veto Monday. House Republicans need at least one Democratic vote for the required two-thirds majority for a veto override.

The legislation would gradually reduce Missouri's top individual income tax rate and phase in a new deduction for business income reported on personal tax returns.