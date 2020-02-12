House Democrats call Governor Parson to action on Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY — House Democrats are calling on Governor Mike Parson to take action on the decline of children covered by Medicaid in Missouri.

“For nearly a year, House Democrats have raised the alarm about the Parson administration kicking more than 100,000 Missouri children off Medicaid," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement. "And for nearly a year, the Parson administration offered shifting rationales to try to explain away the problem."

Over the past year, the Department of Social Services has continued to see a decline in children covered month by month.

In January 2019, more than 563,000 children were on Medicaid. By December 2019, only 519,000 remained.

“Now that the administration is out of excuses, Republican lawmakers are finally admitting the problem is real," Quade wrote. "Governor Parson must demonstrate leadership by taking every step necessary to get these children immediately re-enrolled.”