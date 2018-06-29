House destroyed by fire on I-70 Drive NE

COLUMBIA - A family's home was totally destroyed after a massive fire Thursday, Dec. 22, at 10761 I-70 Drive NE, Lot 10, in Boone County.

The Boone County Fire Protection District received a call just before 3 p.m. Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said firefighters could see the smoke in the distance.

Three people were inside when the fire started, a man, a woman, and a two-year-old boy. All got out of the fire safely without injuries.

The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. The fire was so large; at one-point crews thought more than one structure was burning.

"Crews were quickly deployed to knock down the fire in the fully involved building then checked for extension into any of the others which we did not find," Blomenkamp said.

The damage was so extensive; investigators were not immediately able to determine the cause. Blomenkamp said investigators have collected interviews and will try to determine the origin of the fire but when a structure has been damaged so badly it may be impossible.

The fire took more than the family's home. Blomenkamp said the family lost all of their Christmas presents as well. He said the fire district plans to gather and deliver gifts to the family tomorrow.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with their needs and the family is staying nearby with a relative this evening.