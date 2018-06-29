House Endorses Performance-Based College Funding

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House has endorsed legislation that would implement performance-based funding for public universities and community colleges.

Under the bill advanced Monday, the schools would work with the Department of Higher Education to develop goals, such as graduation and retention rates, that would then be used to determine part of their funding.

The performance-based goals would only apply in years the state can afford to increase funding for higher education.

Missouri used performance standards to determine college funding increases during the current budget year, but the legislation would ensure the practice continues.

The bill needs one more House vote before moving to the Senate, which passed a similar measure last month. The Senate version does not include community colleges and would expire in 2016.