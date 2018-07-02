House Explodes in Scott City, No One Hurt

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An explosion destroys the second floof of a nearly 100-year-old home in the southeast Missouri town Scott City. No one was hurt in the explosion that happened this morning. Owner Mark McClellan was able to rescue his dog from inside the house. No one else was home at the time. The cause of the explosion is unknown.