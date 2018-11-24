House Fire In W. Mo. Kills 2

ORRICK - Two people have died in a fire at a rural home in western Missouri.



The Kansas City Star reports that the fire broke out at the home in Orrick on Tuesday afternoon. Orrick Fire Chief Mike Arnold says the house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived. Fire crews from several nearby towns were called in to help.



The victims were found in a bedroom. Their identities haven't been released.



Arnold says the cause of the fire is under investigation.



Orrick is a town of about 800 residents located about 30 miles northeast of Kansas City.