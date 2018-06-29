House fire kills 72-year-old man, dog in Mexico

MEXICO - A man and his dog were found dead following a house fire early Friday morning.

Alvin R Norman, 72, and his dog were found dead in the home by firefighting personnel. The front bedroom suffered significant fire damage and the remainder of the home had serious heat and smoke damage.

At 3:09 am, Mexico Department of Public Safety was called to 713 Lafayette regarding a residential fire. The first arriving officers found heavy smoke and fire in the front side of the house.

The home is a Mexico Housing Authority property.

The Missouri State Fire Marshall’s Office, the Audrain County Coroner, and the Mexico Public Safety Department are continuing to investigate. There is no evidence of a crime as of this time.