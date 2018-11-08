House Fire Kills Eight-Year-Old
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) -- An 8-year-old boy has died from injuries suffered in a house fire earlier this week in St. Charles, becoming the fourth member of his family to die as a result of the blaze.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Quentin Gresham died about 1:30 a.m. Thursday at Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center in St. Louis.
The fire broke out early Tuesday at a split-level home. Cameron Gresham and his 2-year-old daughter, Maren, died the day of the fire. Maren's mother, Lauren Zwilling, died Wednesday.
The lone survivor is 11-year-old Robert Dominic Zwilling, the only family member to jump out of a second-floor window. He was upgraded Thursday to fair condition from serious condition.
