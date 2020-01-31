House fire kills five cats in Fulton

FULTON - A Fulton house fire killed five cats and caused up to $20,000 worth of damage to a single story home late Wednesday morning.

One resident was able to escape with his dog, and two cats were saved.

The Fulton Fire Department found the fire to be accidental, and believes it may have started due to a portable heater.

When the fire department was putting out the fire, they found no working smoke detectors in the home.

Nothing has been confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing.