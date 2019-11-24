House fire kills woman in Osceola
OSCEOLA (AP) - Authorities were investigating a house fire that killed a woman in western Missouri.
KYTV reported that the fire started Monday night in the home near the Osceola Cemetery.
Sac Osage Fire Chief Travis Foley said the coroner doesn't plan to release the victim's age or name until after an autopsy on Thursday. Foley was treated for burns.
A spokesman for the State Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday afternoon that a state investigator had not been able to determine a cause of the fire. Foley said the damage was too extensive for a determination of the cause to be made.
