House fire sends woman to the hospital

COLUMBIA - An elderly woman was sent to the hospital after her home caught on fire Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses saw the house on Park Avenue on fire and noticed a woman inside.

"A passerby noticed the woman trying to get out of the home and was able to assist her getting out," Battalion Chief Brad Fraizer said.

Fraizer also said the woman's injuries were mainly from smoke inhalation.

The house fire caused power lines above the house to catch fire and fall into the street. Columbia Water and Light said no other homes or costumers were affected by the downed lines except the home that caught fire.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire within five minutes of arriving and kept if from spreading to other homes.

Frazier also told KOMU 8 News that things could have been much worse if the fire had happened at a different time of day or if the home was in a different part of town.

"Thankfully we were very close by, the fire station is just around the corner," Fraizer said. "This could have been a lot worse. If it had been the middle of the night, if we didn't have units so close, the fire could've gotten more involved in the structure."

The cause and origin of the fire are yet to be determined.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest information.]