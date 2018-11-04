House Fires Linked In STL

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--House Fires,0071Same arsonists called likely St. Louis fires ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Authorities believe the same people set fires at two homes in St. Louis over the weekend. Investigators believe a dispute with the owner of both homes prompted the arson. The homes are less than a half-mile apart in the Walnut Park neighborhood. One fire was set using gasoline about 2 a.m. Saturday. The other was set about 5:45 that same morning. No one was hurt. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-11-12-07 0731CST