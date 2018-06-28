House Fires Prompt Homeowner Attention

One of the house fires took place in Columbia around 9:30 a.m. on Friday. None of the residents were hurt, but their pets died in the fire. Lisa Frazier's parents live next door to the house. Her nephews were at home at the time of the fire.

"I had a couple of nephews that were asleep, the next door neighbor heard an explosion and came over and woke them up," said Lisa Frazier.

Another house fire took place at a Jefferson City home on Saturday morning. No residents were hurt.

House fires are more common in the winter due to heating equipment defects and mechanical problems, but house fires caused by human error occur more often during the summer months.

"You have fireworks around the Fourth of July that occasionally result in a house fire, you have folks using barbecue grills and smokers on wood decks, and you have grass fires," said Capt. Eric Hartman.

The Columbia Fire Department wants these house fires to serve as a reminder to Missourians that fire safety precautions are important at all times of the year.

"If folks just took a little bit of time to remember their fire safety that they're taught year round, we can perhaps avoid a lot of these incidents and a lot of tragedies," said Hartman.

Both house fires are still under investigation.