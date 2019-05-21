House gutted in Sunday fire as crews struggle with lack of water

CAMDENTON - Firefighters struggled to get water Sunday as a house in Camdenton burned completely.

The home was located at the end of a narrow road with no fire hydrants nearby, according to the Mid-County Fire Protection District.

Crews had to transfer to 20,000 gallons of water to the scene.

"Hose was deployed from the fire scene to Sunny Slope Road, where tankers could dump water into folding tanks and relay pump water to the fire," a district Facebook post said.

The Camden Ambulance District and Camden County Sheriff's Office offered their help and several tanks were brought in from surrounding areas to fight the fire.

The fire district said large burning embers spread to surrounding areas, but rain help prevent other fires.

The house was a total loss - so damaged investigators can't figure out what started the fire.

No one was inside the home when the fire started.