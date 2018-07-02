House measure aims to make getting birth control easier for women

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY - The GOP-led Missouri House is advancing a measure to make it easier for women to get birth control.

House members in a voice vote gave the legislation initial approval Wednesday. It's sponsored by Rep. Sheila Solon, R-Blue Springs, and it would allow pharmacists to prescribe oral contraceptives.

Those under 18 would have to show pharmacists a doctor's previous prescription. The bill would allow women to receive birth control prescriptions in one-year increments after their first three-month prescription.

Women would need to visit a doctor within three years of their pharmacists' first prescription to continue receiving contraceptives.

Solon says greater access to contraception will prevent unwanted pregnancies and lead to fewer abortions. House members on both sides of the aisle voiced support for the legislation.

It needs a second House vote to move to the Senate.