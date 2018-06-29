House Members Could Discuss Bonding Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri House could spend time discussing how to fund for a new facility at the Fulton State Hospital campus.

The Fulton State Hospital is Missouri's only maximum-security psychiatric facility and the oldest public mental health facility west of the Mississippi River. Patients include those committed by the courts for evaluation and treatment, and people found not guilty or unable to stand trial because of mental disease.

House Majority Leader John Diehl says he plans discussion on a bonding proposal this upcoming week.

A House committee has endorsed a $400 million bonding measure that calls for at least $200 million of that to be spent on Fulton. Senators earlier approved a $600 million bonding plan for the Fulton State Hospital, higher education institutions and other state facilities.