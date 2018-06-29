House Minority Leader Accepts LaFaver's Resignation

COLUMBIA - The House Minority Leader Jake Hummel accepted Missouri State Representative Jeremy LaFaver's resignation from the House Democratic Victory Committee.

LaFaver's release occurs a day after being arrested for marijuana possession.

Lafaver released a statement that said, "The goal of electing Democrats to the house is too important to the middle class men and women of Missouri for my personal embarrassment to become a distraction, and I have therefore asked the Minority Leader to let me step down from the chairmanship."

Republicans responded to the arrest by requesting Rep. LaFaver to step down from his position as state representative in the House.

KOMU 8 News reached out to the Democratic party for comment, but they said they have no plans to release a statement.

Representative LaFaver, D-Kansas City, apologized to family and constituents Sunday after the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested him in Boone County for marijuana possession.

"Representative LaFaver's actions were unfortunate and he will face consequences as a result. One of those consequences is that he has resigned as chairman of the House Democratic Victory Committee, and I accepted his resignation," said Hummel.

LaFaver said in a statement that his vehicle was stopped in Boone County on Sunday for his failure to respond to a charge that he had operated his vehicle with an expired license tag and without insurance.

While the vehicle was stopped, the highway patrol cited him with possession of a marijuana pipe and a small quantity of marijuana.

LaFaver represents Missouri's 25th District, in Kansas City.