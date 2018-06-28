House OKs Bill Excusing Nursing Women From Juries

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Nursing mothers could not be penalized for breast-feeding in public nor be required to serve on juries under legislation advancing in the Missouri House.

The bill gained first-round approval Wednesday and needs another vote before moving to the Senate.

Nursing mothers would be excused from jury duty with a written note. The bill also states breast-feeding in public or private would not count as sexual conduct or be considered public indecency or obscenity. Local governments could not enact ordinances that restrict breast-feeding.

The legislation is sponsored by Democrat Rory Ellinger, of University City. Ellinger has been diagnosed with liver cancer and could not attend Wednesday's House debate, much of which focused on praising his service.