House OKs bill to exempt gym purchases from taxes

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri bill aimed at exempting gym memberships, equipment for power companies and other purchases from sales taxes has passed the House.

The House on Monday voted 85-66 in favor of the measure, which originally would have only created a commission to study state tax policy.

But House lawmakers added provisions to shield customers at yoga studios and other exercise clubs from sales taxes. Another provision added by the House would establish a sales tax exemption for such things as poles, wires and transformers used by power companies for transmitting electricity.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon last year vetoed similar bills, citing concerns that it could hurt state and local revenues.

The Senate can either adopt House changes or opt to hash out the differences.