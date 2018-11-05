House Panel Endorses Media Shield Law

JEFFERSON CITY - Journalists would have greater protection for their notes and confidential sources under a bill that cleared a House committee today. The so-called media shield law would require those seeking to learn the confidential sources of reporters -- or unpublished notes -- to get a court order first. The judge would have to weigh the public interest, and any alternative ways to obtain the information sought. One difficulty is defining who counts as a journalist. An amendment the House panel approved limits it to those whose main income comes from reporting. So in theory, Internet bloggers whose work is more of a hobby would NOT get the protection.