House passes aid bill after Trump declares virus emergency

22 hours 26 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2020 Mar 14, 2020 Saturday, March 14, 2020 9:59:00 AM CDT March 14, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

The action comes after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional package. Still, he's denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available for the new virus, whose spread has roiled markets and disrupted the lives of everyday Americans.

The aid package from Congress would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs. The crush of activity caps a tumultuous week in Washington.

