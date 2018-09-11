House Speaker Plans Agriculture Tour

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri House Speaker Tim Jones is planning a statewide tour that will focus on agricultural issues.

The Eureka Republican will make about a half-dozen stops Oct. 15-17 with visits to farms, agricultural products plants and bioenergy facilities. Jones wants to talk with farmers and gather information for the 2014 legislative session.

Communities on the schedule include Laddonia, California, Sedalia and Kansas City.

Jones visited several communities south of Interstate 70 shortly after the legislative session ended in mid-May. He also visited 20 Missouri cities before the legislative session started in January.