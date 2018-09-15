House, Store Closer to Historic Status

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The two-story Abraham Byrd house was built in 1827 as a symbol of success. Byrd was an early pioneer, farmer and state representative. A state panel recently approved the nomination. Next, a national panel will decide. Preservationists say the I-house is an example of a popular trend that swept across the Midwest from the late 18th century to the early 20th century. It has two stories with rooms on each side of a central hallway. A Perry County site also is being considered for national recognition. The Eggers and Company general store and post office in Farrar were built in 1894. Its St. Louis owners want to turn it into a bed and breakfast.