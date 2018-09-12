House Takes Up Far-Reaching Anti-Abortion Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) - The abortion wars are returning to Congress in a big way with House legislation to ban almost all abortions after a fetus reaches 20 weeks of age.

The legislation expected to pass the Republican-controlled House as early as Tuesday has no chance of becoming law in the near future. The Democratic-led Senate will ignore it and the White House has issued a veto threat. But it gives social conservatives a rare chance to promote their anti-abortion agenda and lays the groundwork for what could be a future challenge to the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized late-term abortions.

The legislation, patterned after similar bills passed by state legislatures, defies the court ruling which made most abortions legal until a fetus is viable, generally considered to be at least 24 weeks.