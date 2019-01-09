Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cancels visit to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has canceled a scheduled appearance in Jefferson City on Thursday due to the partial federal government shutdown, according to HUD officials.

Carson was previously slated to be the keynote speaker of the Governor's Prayer Breakfast- an annual interfaith event with a purpose "to seek God’s guidance for the state government’s leaders at the beginning of the legislative session", according the event's website.