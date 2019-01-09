Housing & Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson cancels visit to Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben Carson has canceled a scheduled appearance in Jefferson City on Thursday due to the partial federal government shutdown, according to HUD officials.
Carson was previously slated to be the keynote speaker of the Governor's Prayer Breakfast- an annual interfaith event with a purpose "to seek God’s guidance for the state government’s leaders at the beginning of the legislative session", according the event's website.
KOMU previously reported that Carson's department is one of the various government agencies effected by the shutdown, in its 17th day as of Tuesday. The department is completely closed over the shutdown.
Over 700 low-income families receiving Section 8 housing assistance in Columbia could see delays in home repairs and potentially a lapse in aid from HUD if Congress does not pass a budget deal within the next few weeks.
The only other person currently scheduled to speak at the prayer breakfast is Pastor Billy Russell. Russell ministers at First Baptist Church of Bolivar, Governor Mike Parson’s hometown. He previously preached at Parson’s inauguration in June.