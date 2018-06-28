Housing Authority to Decide the Future of Homes

The Columbia Housing Task Force heard final recommendations from consultants today for plans to improve low income housing on Park Avenue. C onsultants recommended a plan that would tear down some homes to build new ones plus a commercial area.

Christine Carrier, a resident of Park Avenue said, "Home sweet home isn't so sweet when you're about to lose it. It's frustrating to know at any particular time they could tell us we have to go."

The Columbia Housing Authority task force has been meeting to decide the future of seventy homes along Park Avenue.

Carrier stopped going to meetings because she felt the task force was ignoring her concerns. "I'm concerned about what they're going to end up doing, I'm concerned about being displaced," said Carrier.

Consultants presented two options. One would renovate the 70 units. The other plan would demolish existing units, and add commercial buildings, and a community center.

"If it doesn't benefit the tenants first and the city second, then you haven't accomplished anything," said Task Force Chairman, Richard Mendenhall.

But Carrier said she is not ready to give up her home temporarily and she does not want to move. But whether she moves or not is now up to the Columbia Housing Authority.

Consultants recommended the Columbia Housing Authority choose a plan by January.