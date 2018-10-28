Housing expo teaches residents about saving money

FULTON – Central Missouri Community Action on Saturday hosted its inaugural housing expo, where vendors educated the public on becoming a homeowner and smart renter.

“We have banks here, we have the housing authority for the city of Fulton, we have some contractors here today,” said Jeff Stone, a member of the Fulton City Council.

According to Stone, the idea for the event came out of various city council meetings and open forums with landlords and community members.

“The specific population we’re looking for is tenants inside rental properties and the owners of those rental properties,” Stone said. “We’re trying to bring those two populations together, as well as bring resources to them.”

But Stone said homeowners would also benefit from attending.

Ameren was one of the businesses in attendance. Stone said the company was talking to people about how to reduce utility bills.

“Ameren is a huge community partner,” Stone said.

But Ameren was not the only company in attendance.

Wendy Sprouse came to the event to represent UnitedHealthcare. She said she enjoys helping people.

“It just feels like a sense of accomplishment,” Sprouse said. “We’re supposed to be good people and pay it forward and help people.”

Stone said he hopes to continue holding the expo in the future.