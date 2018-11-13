Housing Faces Opposition in Cape Girardeau

Developer Chad Hartle wants to replace 14 acres of woods with the new housing. Several upset neighbors said it will increase traffic, lower property values, and create storm-water problems. They've filed a 160-signature petition with the city council and the Missouri Housing Development Commission opposing the Victoria Estates project. City officials said the land is properly zoned for the plan. Missouri's housing commission could block the project, if it denies the developer's request for financial assistance. The commission is expected to take up the matter December 9 in Jefferson City.