Housing plans in place for when MU students test positive for COVID-19

1 day 4 hours 14 minutes ago Thursday, August 20 2020 Aug 20, 2020 Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:32:00 PM CDT August 20, 2020 in News
By: Ian Russell, KOMU 8 News
COLUMBIA - It's the start of another semester at the University of Missouri, but it's not just another year. Much has changed because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and that's affecting how students live at the university as well.

Students are now required to tell their professors and the University within four hours of their testing positive for COVID-19. Previously, students and faculty were not required to report that information.

Another change coming for students in the residence halls across campus is the protocol for when they test positive. They'll be moved into "isolation rooms" to quarantine.

"There are a variety of different types of rooms and units, so we can address if we have several cases or just a few," MU spokesperson Christian Basi said Thursday.

Basi wouldn't specify where those buildings are or how many total isolation rooms there are, but he did point out that students who end up in those rooms will have everything they need for their classes to continue.

"That's the type of thing that we want to make sure wherever we put you, we want to make sure that you've got the tools, whether that's Wi-Fi or your computer or various chargers that you might need," Basi said. "We're going to make sure that you've got those tools that you need to continue your academic progress."

In regards to the number of positive cases at MU and how it will report them, Basi said the campus won't release specific numbers.

"We don't want to be held to a single number. Does that help mitigate the issue? Or is that particular issue under control?" he said. "Do we feel like we can continue to move forward? We're not going to make any decision before a thorough review of all those topics."

Even with all the restrictions in place to help mitigate the spread on campus, some students said they can't help but feel a little worried.

"I would hate to go home, but if that's the responsible thing to do then I would rather do that," Lizzy Donnelly, an MU freshman, said. "And I kind of expect to go home after Labor Day."

Classes for the University of Missouri start Monday, August 24.

