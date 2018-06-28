Housing prices affect Columbia's cost of living

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, October 01 2015 Oct 1, 2015 Thursday, October 01, 2015 1:46:00 AM CDT October 01, 2015 in News
By: Annisa Budiman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development's research center, Columbia has the highest cost of living in the state.

Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC) released the Cost of Living Data Series: Second Quarter 2015. The center took information from surveys done by The Council for Community and Economic Research (AACRA or C2ER). The council collects data three times a year through volunteer surveys completed by cities across the nation.

The indexes take into account grocery, housing, utilities, transportation, health, and miscellaneous costs. Within Missouri, Joplin had the lowest cost of living index for the year with 86.9.

Columbia's cost of living index was 97.5, surpassing St. Louis and Kansas City.

CEO of Columbia Board of Realtors Brian Toohey said the results were a surprise.

"I was surprised by Kansas City, not as much by St. Louis. St. Louis is lagged the rest of the country in terms of their home market coming back," he said. "But Kansas City has been doing well in the last few years, and Columbia as well."

He explained about factors that have affected the rise in the housing index compared to the 2011 index available on Columbia Chamber of Commerce's website.

"In Columbia we've had our home sales increase by 12.5% this year compared to last year at this time. We've also had extremely low housing inventories for buyers to choose from," he said. "So when you combine those two things, in addition with new homes, the price of building permits have increased substantially in the last couple of years. So all those three things are going to make the price of home increase in Columbia."

Toohey said house prices could potentially stay high depending on what the inventory levels do in the next six months. He said the inventory level is the amount of houses for sale at any given time. He said right now Columbia has 3.7 months worth of inventory where typically it should be five or six.

"This is something that the housing industry faces nationally," he said.

Although housing prices have gone up, Toohey said Columbia can still be considered affordable.

"It still is affordable now. We need to look to create more affordable housing for people, but it is still affordable," he said.

President of Columbia Chamber of Commerce Matt Mccormick said although Columbia has the highest cost of living index now with 97.5, numbers tend to fluctuate.

"For what it would cost $100, we're at about $97.50," he said. "The challenge with these cost of living is it's a snapshot in time so you really can't compare them from time to time. We could really fluctuate up and down depending on what we're looking at."

He said there are a lot of factors that can affect the fluctuation.

"A lot of things factor into it. Time of year factors into it. Also need, market demand. Right now things are going well from what we can tell," he said.

Mccormick said the cost of living categories are impacted by the market, the price, and the demand. He specifically talks about the growth of housing.

"Right now, we're also seeing a lot of growth in residential areas. We're seeing growth in housing sales. We're seeing growth in building. So there's a lot of good things coming out of that," he said.

Although it was a difference from the 2011 results posted on the chamber's website, Mccormick said the differences are to be expected.

"It goes back to it fluctuates. We do [the survey] three times a year," he said. "But it all depends on what's on those lists. Those services, those goods that we're taking a look at."

He said compared to other cities with similar landscapes, Columbia's cost of living is still reasonable.

"The other thing we also take a look at is like-communities. Communities that are like Columbia, university driven communities where university or education is their number one economic drive," he said.

He mentioned Gainesville, Florida, who had a similar community like Columbia, has a similar index with 96.7.

"So what we really try to look at is how we compare to like-communities across the nation," he said.

Mccormick said Columbia is still an affordable place to live.

"Columbia is a very, very affordable place to live in," he said. "We have a very diverse, if we stay on residential for a second, we have very diverse housing from everything from starter houses on up. And so there's a lot of that diversity if you will for people to get their services, to get their goods, to find their place to live."

Mccormick mentioned with the amenities Columbia has to offer, it is still a very affordable place to live in.

"That's also one of the things that you also have to take a look at is that lifestyle," he said. "We have some wonderful arts here that you don't have in other communities."

Lucky's Market store director Andy Weis said Kansas City was much more expensive to live in.

"I just moved from Kansas City where a two-bedroom was over $800 and I have a two-bedroom in Columbia for $600," he said.

He said in terms of grocery prices, Lucky's has tried to keep prices down to be able to compete with other supermarkets.

Missouri was ranked the 11th lowest cost of living in the United States with an index of 91.6. This was a decrease compared to the 93.4 index in 2014.

More News

Grid
List

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
Federal grant gets increase to help low-income affordable housing
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grant aimed at helping affordable housing in Jefferson City got some additional help this year.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:02:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
City of Columbia will not appeal judge's decision over sunshine law
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia will not appeal a judge's order to release records, pay a $1,000 fine and... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
Card skimmer found at Boone County gas station
BOONE COUNTY - Authorities are warning drivers to not just be careful on the road, but while they're gassing up.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:41:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
Justice Kennedy retiring; Trump gets 2nd Supreme Court pick
WASHINGTON (AP) - Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Donald Trump the chance to cement... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 1:29:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
House arrest? Home abandoned on Delaware road puzzles police
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:40:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New community center will provide new services for disabilities
New community center will provide new services for disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 8:27:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
Columbia's Airport Advisory Board to present new reports
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 7:06:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
UPDATE: One injured in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:54:00 AM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 12 active weather alerts
4am 79°
5am 76°
6am 75°
7am 76°