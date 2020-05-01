How COVID-19 is affecting health care workers on the frontlines

Thursday, April 30 2020
Source: NBC
By: Sarah Dallof, NBC

The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on everyone, especially those on the front lines. Doctors, nurses, paramedics and all health care workers are putting not only their physical well-being at risk but their mental well-being as well.

Dr. Erni Patti says he often works 90-hour shifts with not enough protective equipment, and some days there's more losses than wins. 

"I guess that's just we did our best., That's all I can say. It's not been a good day. Really horrible," Dr. Ernie Patti. 

A psychiatrist at Cleveland Clinic says the pandemic is taking a toll on caregiver's mental health. 

"They want the tools to do their jobs well. They are folks who, by default, take on risk. They know that when they go into health care. They don't run away from the fire, they go into the fire, but they want to make sure their patients are also taken care of," Dr. Leo Pozuelo. 

A recent study of healthcare workers in China found that the majority were experiencing distress as a result of the pandemic, frontline workers especially. They were significantly more likely to experience symptoms of depression, anxiety and insomnia. 

"What we're finding out is there's the potential for delayed reactions, delayed stress that can happen weeks or months down the road," Dr, Pozuelo. 

As hospitals hurry to increase outreach and mental health offerings, communities are showing their support. Individuals can do the same by social distancing and wearing masks, helping to flatten the curve and lighten the load. 

