How experts suggest handling stress at home during the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to change parts of our everyday lives. Living rooms have turned into offices and schools, businesses have temporarily closed and the CDC is advising the public to practice social distancing. Lois Michler works with family services in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She says it's normal to feel stressed right now, but how we manage it is important.

"As much normalcy I think as we can for adults as well as kids, I think is really going to be important right now," Mischler says.

She also suggests talking to your children about the current situation.

"I think, well, being self-aware that you are anxious and watching your words around kids. But, you know, they know their lives are different as well, so it's finding ways I think to talk about what's going on."

Mischler says if these changes are taking over your life and impacting your relationships with your friends, family or kids, there are some resources available.

"In social distancing, we can still find support," Mischler says.

If you start to experience anxiety, Mischler suggests practicing breathing, downloading a mental health app, going for a walk or run and trying to limit screen time. She adds it's critical to remember during a time of stress, like this, not to indulge in bad habits, like overeating or drinking too much.