How Jays Flew Right Way

"We were 2-4. We sat down that Sunday after we played Hazelwood Central and said, 'Here's the road map and it's up to you,'" said Coach Ted LePage, who is in his first year at Jefferson City.

"We had everybody down in the film room just talking it all out," recalled senior cornerback Tyler Padgett. "And our turning-point game was probably Ray-Pec, coming back and beating them."

Spurred in part by the replacement of quarterback Tyler Padgett, the Jays won 5 straight games since that loss against Raymore-Peculiar.

Padgett said the move was best for the team and him.

LePage led Blair Oaks to the Class 2 State Championship in 2004. If his Jays stick to the game plan, LePage said they have a chance to beat Blue Springs South, the top-ranked team in Missouri.