How Missouri's potential abortion law compares to other states

16 hours 14 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, May 16 2019 May 16, 2019 Thursday, May 16, 2019 5:58:00 AM CDT May 16, 2019 in Top Stories
By: Ethan Stein, KOMU 8 Reporter

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Senate passed a version of a "heartbeat" abortion bill early Thursday morning.

The bill still needs another vote in the House before it can go to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who supports it.

If passed, Missouri will join Ohio, Kentucky, Mississippi, Georgia, Utah and Alabama in passing versions of a fetal heartbeat law.

The Missouri Senate's version of the bill would ban abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy. The bill includes exceptions for medical emergencies, but not for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

If passed, Missouri doctors who perform abortion procedures could be charged with a Class B Felony and could lose their professional license. Women who receive abortions at eight weeks or later into a pregnancy wouldn't be prosecuted.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Alabama's version of a fetal heartbeat law into law on Wednesday, May 15.

Alabama's version of the bill would make performing an abortion a felony punishable for up to 99 years at any stage of the pregnancy. Similar to the Missouri Senate's version of the bill, Alabama provides no exception for pregnancies from rape or incest.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed Georgia's version of a fetal heartbeat bill into law on Tuesday, May 14.

Georgia's version of the law would ban most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but includes exemptions for pregnancies from rape and incest. Georgia's bill also recognizes unborn children as "natural persons."

